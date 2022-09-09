Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Receives $18.64 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.55.

ALHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 3,583 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $43,031.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,177,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,140,417.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 3,583 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $43,031.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,177,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,140,417.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Warburg Pincus Partners Gp Llc sold 2,120,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $34,259,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,648,785 shares in the company, valued at $333,684,365.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,578,962 shares of company stock valued at $56,591,292 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alignment Healthcare Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALHC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $16.35 on Friday. Alignment Healthcare has a 1-year low of $6.14 and a 1-year high of $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -19.94 and a beta of 1.92.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.20. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 47.96% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

Featured Articles

