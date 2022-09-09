Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Position Increased by Tweedy Browne Co LLC

Tweedy Browne Co LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.8% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 167.3% during the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank grew its position in Alibaba Group by 77.9% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.53.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

BABA stock traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.30. The company had a trading volume of 253,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,385,334. The firm has a market cap of $244.42 billion, a PE ratio of 49.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $182.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.71.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $30.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. On average, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

