Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) is Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,531 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF comprises about 5.5% of Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $8,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 9,469.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 8,617 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 16,634 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter worth about $543,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 67.5% during the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 30,112 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,108,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,456,000 after purchasing an additional 134,107 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AMLP traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $40.25. 133,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,056,375. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.00. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $42.18.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

