Alchemist (MIST) 24-Hour Volume Hits $217,684.00

Alchemist (MIST) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 8th. During the last seven days, Alchemist has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. Alchemist has a total market capitalization of $3.25 million and $217,684.00 worth of Alchemist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemist coin can now be bought for about $2.86 or 0.00014758 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005163 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,371.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005312 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022716 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00069939 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00071995 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005855 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005163 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00086383 BTC.

About Alchemist

Alchemist is a coin. Alchemist’s total supply is 1,138,093 coins. Alchemist’s official Twitter account is @_alchemistcoin.

Alchemist Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemist should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemist using one of the exchanges listed above.

