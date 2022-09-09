Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Lifted to Buy at Pareto Securities

Sep 9th, 2022

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTFGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AKRTF. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Aker Solutions ASA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. DNB Markets raised shares of Aker Solutions ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Aker Solutions ASA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Aker Solutions ASA from 26.00 to 27.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aker Solutions ASA has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Aker Solutions ASA Price Performance

Shares of AKRTF stock opened at $3.28 on Monday. Aker Solutions ASA has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $3.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average of $3.21.

Aker Solutions ASA Company Profile



Aker Solutions ASA provides solutions, products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; specialist engineering, project management, and procurement services; floater designs, offshore wind, as well as engages in design, delivery, and construction of deepwater risers, oil, and gas production, and receiving and processing facilities.

