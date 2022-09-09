Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.19-$5.37 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.57 billion-$3.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.65 billion. Akamai Technologies also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.21-$1.26 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AKAM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $118.21.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AKAM traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.22. 988,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,197,137. Akamai Technologies has a 12 month low of $85.90 and a 12 month high of $123.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $903.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,198.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,134,716,000 after buying an additional 254,437 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,366 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $95,079,000 after acquiring an additional 26,763 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 4,398.1% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 432,039 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $51,581,000 after purchasing an additional 422,434 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 19.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 334,742 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $39,966,000 after buying an additional 54,658 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 287,852 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $34,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

