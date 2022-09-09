Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,167,479 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 100,254 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 1.35% of Akamai Technologies worth $258,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 10,159.2% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 54,504,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $63,892,000 after acquiring an additional 53,972,730 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,134,716,000 after purchasing an additional 254,437 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,243,983 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $378,851,000 after purchasing an additional 57,576 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,259,687 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $264,474,000 after purchasing an additional 308,711 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,252,251 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $263,602,000 after purchasing an additional 63,759 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $90.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.85. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.66. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.90 and a 12 month high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $903.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 14,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,198.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AKAM shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.21.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

