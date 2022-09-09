Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Receives $151.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.20.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EADSY. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Airbus from €137.00 ($139.80) to €135.00 ($137.76) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Airbus from €140.00 ($142.86) to €150.00 ($153.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Airbus from €142.00 ($144.90) to €141.00 ($143.88) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Airbus from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Airbus alerts:

Airbus Trading Down 0.5 %

EADSY stock opened at $23.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.80 and its 200 day moving average is $27.32. Airbus has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $34.50. The stock has a market cap of $75.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.64.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus ( OTCMKTS:EADSY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.09). Airbus had a return on equity of 40.61% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbus will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.