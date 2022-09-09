Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Receives $151.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.20.
A number of research firms have weighed in on EADSY. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Airbus from €137.00 ($139.80) to €135.00 ($137.76) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Airbus from €140.00 ($142.86) to €150.00 ($153.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Airbus from €142.00 ($144.90) to €141.00 ($143.88) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Airbus from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Airbus Trading Down 0.5 %
EADSY stock opened at $23.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.80 and its 200 day moving average is $27.32. Airbus has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $34.50. The stock has a market cap of $75.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.64.
Airbus Company Profile
Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Airbus (EADSY)
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.