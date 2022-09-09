Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Bought by Sands Capital Management LLC

Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,635,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,910 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Airbnb worth $452,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 181.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Price Performance

Airbnb stock traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,605,284. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.79 and a beta of 1.14. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $212.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $25,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,438,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,837,047.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $25,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,438,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,837,047.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $570,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 827,700 shares of company stock valued at $88,666,140 in the last three months. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABNB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.15.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.