Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Sold by Mork Capital Management LLC

Mork Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Air Lease makes up 1.8% of Mork Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Mork Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Air Lease by 138.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the first quarter worth about $89,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Stock Up 0.2 %

Air Lease stock opened at $37.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Air Lease Co. has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $50.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.18 and a beta of 1.81.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $557.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.23 million. Air Lease had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. Air Lease’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently -64.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Air Lease from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

