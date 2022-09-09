AIOZ Network Trading 2.8% Higher This Week (AIOZ)

AIOZ Network (AIOZ) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 9th. In the last week, AIOZ Network has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. One AIOZ Network coin can now be bought for $0.0590 or 0.00000278 BTC on exchanges. AIOZ Network has a market capitalization of $38.58 million and approximately $338,320.00 worth of AIOZ Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

AIOZ Network Coin Profile

AIOZ Network (CRYPTO:AIOZ) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2021. AIOZ Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 654,434,805 coins. AIOZ Network’s official Twitter account is @AIOZNetwork. The official website for AIOZ Network is aioz.network.

AIOZ Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AIOZ Network is a distributed CDN built on our very own Blockchain. On AIOZ Network, users share redundant memory, storage and bandwidth resources to create a vast CDN capable of powering streaming platforms anywhere in the world. It aims to change the way the world streams videos.To better understand this, imagine that you're watching a video on your phone. Today that video streams from a content delivery network (CDN). A CDN is a system of servers in various locations storing and delivering content to viewers and their devices – like a video you watch on your phone.AIOZ Network creates a distributed content delivery network (dCDN) and represents a major shift in the way the world streams video. On a dCDN, a video comes from one of many Nodes – a regular person paid to store and deliver content from their device with the help of an app. The app harnesses the device's unused resources such as extra computing power, bandwidth, and storage.”

