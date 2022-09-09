Aion (AION) Reaches Market Cap of $24.24 Million

Aion (AION) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0483 or 0.00000244 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a market cap of $24.24 million and $2.84 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00147088 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.88 or 0.00251502 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00047351 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

EverGrow (EGC) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001627 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official website is aion.theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

