Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 152,868 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,329,198 shares.The stock last traded at $42.07 and had previously closed at $41.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEM. TheStreet downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.89.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.43 and its 200 day moving average is $52.00. The company has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 248.1% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,571,763 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $953,592,000 after acquiring an additional 11,098,612 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,726,131 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,269,257,000 after acquiring an additional 7,644,320 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,067,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $922,721,000 after acquiring an additional 7,399,467 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 233.4% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,916,401 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $423,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,355,236 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $382,336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

See Also

