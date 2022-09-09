AgileThought (AGIL) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Comparison

AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) is one of 59 public companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare AgileThought to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.5% of AgileThought shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.2% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by institutional investors. 40.2% of AgileThought shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.6% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AgileThought and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgileThought -15.33% -22.25% -8.63% AgileThought Competitors -28.68% -23.60% -5.93%

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

AgileThought has a beta of -0.38, indicating that its stock price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AgileThought’s peers have a beta of 1.95, indicating that their average stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for AgileThought and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AgileThought 0 0 2 0 3.00 AgileThought Competitors 53 409 922 8 2.64

AgileThought currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 100.00%. As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 52.19%. Given AgileThought’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe AgileThought is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AgileThought and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AgileThought $158.67 million -$20.07 million -6.15 AgileThought Competitors $1.66 billion $111.47 million 22.72

AgileThought’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than AgileThought. AgileThought is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

About AgileThought

AgileThought, Inc. provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services. The company also provides DevOps and application optimization, and lifecycle management support services. It serves healthcare, professional services, financial services, consumer packaged goods, retail, and industrial services industries. AgileThought, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

