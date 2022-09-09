Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Acquired by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 185.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,797 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 74.7% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Trading Up 0.8 %

Aflac stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,346. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.74 and its 200 day moving average is $59.56. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $51.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 20.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,953,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,190.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,953,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,272 shares of company stock valued at $2,338,959. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

