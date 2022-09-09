AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Issues Earnings Results

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. AeroVironment had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.41 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. AeroVironment updated its FY23 guidance to $1.35-1.65 EPS.

AeroVironment Price Performance

AeroVironment stock traded up $1.86 on Friday, reaching $103.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,203. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,080.22 and a beta of 0.50. AeroVironment has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $114.11.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Insider Activity

In other AeroVironment news, Director Charles R. Holland sold 3,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $242,690.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,094,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles R. Holland sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $336,884.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,998 shares in the company, valued at $4,799,231.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Holland sold 3,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $242,690.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,094,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AeroVironment

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the first quarter worth $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,694 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 14.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 1.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 74,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AeroVironment from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

AeroVironment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.