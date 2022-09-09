AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Issues Earnings Results

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. AeroVironment had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.41 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. AeroVironment updated its FY23 guidance to $1.35-1.65 EPS.
AeroVironment Price Performance
AeroVironment stock traded up $1.86 on Friday, reaching $103.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,203. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,080.22 and a beta of 0.50. AeroVironment has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $114.11.
Insider Activity
In other AeroVironment news, Director Charles R. Holland sold 3,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $242,690.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,094,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles R. Holland sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $336,884.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,998 shares in the company, valued at $4,799,231.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Holland sold 3,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $242,690.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,094,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of AeroVironment
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AeroVironment from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.
AeroVironment Company Profile
AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AeroVironment (AVAV)
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.