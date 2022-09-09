Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AAP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $246.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.56.

NYSE:AAP traded up $1.99 on Thursday, hitting $180.29. 695,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,875. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $164.00 and a fifty-two week high of $244.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.54 and a 200-day moving average of $196.12.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

