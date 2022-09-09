ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) Shares Down 1.1%

ADVA Optical Networking SE (ETR:ADV – Get Rating) traded down 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as €18.74 ($19.12) and last traded at €18.76 ($19.14). 22,098 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 238,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at €18.97 ($19.36).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Warburg Research set a €16.50 ($16.84) price objective on ADVA Optical Networking in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Get ADVA Optical Networking alerts:

ADVA Optical Networking Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.66, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €17.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €16.39. The company has a market cap of $965.13 million and a PE ratio of 19.54.

ADVA Optical Networking Company Profile

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ADVA Optical Networking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADVA Optical Networking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.