adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded adidas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on adidas from €255.00 ($260.20) to €235.00 ($239.80) in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on adidas from €240.00 ($244.90) to €210.00 ($214.29) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded adidas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut adidas from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, adidas currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $229.13.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $70.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.43. adidas has a twelve month low of $68.99 and a twelve month high of $178.85.

adidas ( OTCMKTS:ADDYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. adidas had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that adidas will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in adidas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in adidas by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in adidas by 14.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in adidas by 79.7% in the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in adidas by 111.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

