Add.xyz Price Down 38.2% Over Last 7 Days (ADD)

Add.xyz (ADD) traded down 14.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 9th. Add.xyz has a total market capitalization of $204,707.85 and approximately $8.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Add.xyz coin can now be purchased for about $0.0247 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Add.xyz has traded 38.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004765 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00037035 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004236 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004765 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,946.04 or 0.99791314 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00038076 BTC.

Add.xyz Profile

ADD is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 8,296,071 coins. The official website for Add.xyz is add.xyz. Add.xyz’s official message board is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d. Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi.

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy.ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs.Add.xyz is a rebranding of PlutusDeFi . Please, visit the announcement page.”

