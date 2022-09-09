Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 131.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 211,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,970 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Accenture were worth $71,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,346,198,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $918,234,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $518,188,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $406,514,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,922,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ACN traded up $3.42 on Friday, hitting $291.38. 17,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,628,022. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $294.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.56. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $261.77 and a 1 year high of $417.37.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.17.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture



Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Stories

