Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2022

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOGet Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. Academy Sports and Outdoors updated its FY23 guidance to $6.75-7.50 EPS.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 1.0 %

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $48.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $51.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.37.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 4.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ASO shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 240,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 53.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,863,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,223,000 after buying an additional 647,278 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 68,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 136.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 18.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 12,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO)

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.