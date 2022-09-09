Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Announces Earnings Results

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. Academy Sports and Outdoors updated its FY23 guidance to $6.75-7.50 EPS.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 1.0 %

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $48.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $51.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.37.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 4.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ASO shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.64.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 240,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 53.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,863,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,223,000 after buying an additional 647,278 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 68,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 136.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 18.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 12,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

