ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.60-3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64. ABM Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.60-$3.70 EPS.

ABM Industries Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ABM opened at $46.06 on Friday. ABM Industries has a twelve month low of $38.08 and a twelve month high of $54.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.54.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 2.06%. ABM Industries’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ABM Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com downgraded ABM Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised ABM Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.67.

In other news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 1,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $58,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 1,209 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $58,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joshua H. Feinberg bought 6,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.16 per share, with a total value of $247,882.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,959.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $679,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 353.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,389 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 10,894 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

