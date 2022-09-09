Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 188000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Abcourt Mines Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.17 million and a P/E ratio of -25.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86.

Abcourt Mines Company Profile

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver, copper, and zinc ores, as well as diamond deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Elder Mine and Tagami Property located near Rouyn-Noranda; the Abcourt-Barvue and Vendome silver-zinc projects located at Barraute; Aldermac property located near Rouyn-Noranda; and the Jonpol property located near Amos, Quebec.

