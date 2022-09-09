A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Shares Gap Down to $29.74

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.74, but opened at $28.80. A-Mark Precious Metals shares last traded at $28.75, with a volume of 143 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMRK. Northland Securities increased their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. DA Davidson raised their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, A-Mark Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

A-Mark Precious Metals Trading Down 2.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $678.96 million, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.52 and a 200 day moving average of $34.67.

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 3.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 88.7% during the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

