9,339 Shares in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Acquired by McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,339 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in BHP Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BHP Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 609.3% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BHP Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BHP traded up $2.42 on Friday, hitting $52.81. The stock had a trading volume of 123,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,805,022. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. BHP Group Limited has a 52-week low of $47.35 and a 52-week high of $79.66.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00.

BHP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,440 ($29.48) to GBX 2,490 ($30.09) in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,400 ($29.00) in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,782.85.

BHP Group Profile

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.