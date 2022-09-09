9,318,540 Shares in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Bought by GQG Partners LLC

GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,318,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $427,256,000. GQG Partners LLC owned about 1.63% of FirstEnergy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 419.8% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 126.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FE. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

FirstEnergy stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.34. 113,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,428,993. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 15.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.41%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

