8,982 Shares in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Purchased by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000. W. R. Berkley comprises approximately 0.7% of Bridgefront Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 826.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1,025.6% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 69.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at W. R. Berkley

In other news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank acquired 1,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $88,692.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

W. R. Berkley Stock Up 0.4 %

WRB opened at $68.25 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $72.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.62.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Argus began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.27.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

