893,174 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Bought by Winslow Capital Management LLC

Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 893,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,078,000. Deere & Company makes up about 1.6% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Deere & Company as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $959,748,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,579,271,000 after buying an additional 706,609 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Deere & Company by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,783,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $952,127,000 after buying an additional 593,336 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Deere & Company by 203.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 839,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,307,000 after buying an additional 563,302 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,038,000. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $5.54 on Friday, reaching $374.02. 13,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,579,189. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $339.33 and its 200-day moving average is $362.92. The firm has a market cap of $112.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $446.76.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.61 by ($0.45). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.68.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

