8,700 Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Purchased by Enlightenment Research LLC

Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burney Co. raised its position in Mondelez International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 29,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 51,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 1.4% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Mondelez International by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDLZ. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.18.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.09. 219,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,539,669. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.63 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.04 and its 200-day moving average is $62.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.91%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

