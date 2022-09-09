70,004 Shares in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Acquired by DigitalBridge Group Inc.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 70,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,020,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $651,354,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,314,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $552,416,000 after buying an additional 2,801,069 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,754,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,190,323,000 after buying an additional 2,305,751 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 33,516.7% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,957,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,677 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,581,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,631,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of MRVL traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.46. The company had a trading volume of 62,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,331,463. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.07 and a 1-year high of $93.85. The company has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,563 shares in the company, valued at $5,883,474.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,883,474.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,270. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.93.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

