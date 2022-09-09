5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Shares Down 4.4%

5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.20 and last traded at $15.20. 127 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 119,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.90.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of 5E Advanced Materials in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of 5E Advanced Materials from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.45.
5E Advanced Materials Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited.
