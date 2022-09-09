5Am Partners Iv, Llc Sells 304,322 Shares of Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR) Stock

Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) major shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 304,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $550,822.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 563,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,047.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Tuesday, September 6th, 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 311,160 shares of Pear Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $734,337.60.

On Thursday, August 18th, 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 222,761 shares of Pear Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $345,279.55.

On Tuesday, August 16th, 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 167,162 shares of Pear Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $297,548.36.

Shares of NASDAQ PEAR traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.85. 8,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,124. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.23. Pear Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $14.60.

PEAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pear Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Pear Therapeutics from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Pear Therapeutics from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Pear Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pear Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Pear Therapeutics by 296.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 233,313 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Pear Therapeutics by 574.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 211,551 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Pear Therapeutics by 6,469.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 90,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Pear Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia.

