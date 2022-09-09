5,533 Shares in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone during the first quarter worth $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the first quarter worth $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Barclays began coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Blackstone to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Blackstone Trading Up 3.1 %

Blackstone stock traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.88. 86,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,924,858. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.54. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.97 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 898,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,612,829.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,423 shares of company stock worth $9,660,717 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

