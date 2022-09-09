4,603 Shares in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Acquired by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 132.6% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,224,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547,743 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $74,431,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth $58,796,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 145.5% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 836,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,426,000 after purchasing an additional 495,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth $44,828,000. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE LYV opened at $90.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.50 and a fifty-two week high of $127.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 669.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.90) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $145.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Benchmark upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $49,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,017,992.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

