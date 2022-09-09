421,881 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Purchased by Winslow Capital Management LLC

Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 421,881 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $242,940,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $47,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COST. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $525.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.28.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.0 %

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $5.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $534.29. The stock had a trading volume of 19,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,379. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $526.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $520.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $236.67 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.35%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

