40 Shares in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Bought by Amitell Capital Pte Ltd

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 880.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

NASDAQ FCNCA traded up $5.50 on Friday, reaching $851.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 674 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,893. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $764.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $705.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $598.01 and a twelve month high of $947.71.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $16.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $13.77 by $3.09. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $15.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 68.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Marisa Harney sold 657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.33, for a total value of $553,410.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,595.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading

