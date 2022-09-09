3,949 Shares in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Purchased by Wsfs Capital Management LLC

Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GWW. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GWW has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Stephens boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $518.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 0.5 %

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $1,165,069.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at $5,998,359.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $570.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $527.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $501.25. The company has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $391.16 and a 1 year high of $588.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 57.59% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.14%.

About W.W. Grainger

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.