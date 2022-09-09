30,000 Shares in Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) Bought by Apis Capital Advisors LLC

Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Separately, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sypris Solutions by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. 8.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sypris Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Sypris Solutions Stock Performance

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

NASDAQ SYPR opened at $1.88 on Friday. Sypris Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $41.60 million, a PE ratio of 188.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

(Get Rating)

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.