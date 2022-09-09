26,894 Shares in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Acquired by Chiron Investment Management LLC

Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 26,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter worth about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 776.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 95.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,285. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.31. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $16.68 and a 52 week high of $23.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is -135.48%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KRG shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

(Get Rating)

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.