2,682 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,682 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Danaher by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 221,778 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $65,053,000 after buying an additional 6,079 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,098,269 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $322,154,000 after purchasing an additional 56,366 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Danaher by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 170,582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,036,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Danaher by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after purchasing an additional 20,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.00.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $289.93. 62,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,739,203. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $276.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179 over the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

