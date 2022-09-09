23,992 Shares in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Acquired by Pinnbrook Capital Management LP

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,992 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,000. KBR accounts for approximately 0.6% of Pinnbrook Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in KBR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of KBR by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of KBR by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KBR by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period.

Get KBR alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KBR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of KBR from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

KBR Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of KBR stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.67. 19,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,331. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 51.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. KBR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.98 and a 1-year high of $56.94.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. KBR had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 25.02%. KBR’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KBR

In other news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 3,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $159,749.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,591.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 3,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $159,749.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,591.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 14,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $758,638.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,625,283.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,675 shares of company stock worth $1,229,309. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KBR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.