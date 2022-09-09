22,115 Shares in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) Acquired by Tekla Capital Management LLC

Tekla Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Prometheus Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 127.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 230,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,102,000 after acquiring an additional 129,174 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $474,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $1,016,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 230.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 25,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RXDX has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $45.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.10.

Prometheus Biosciences Price Performance

RXDX opened at $58.79 on Friday. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $59.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 13.32 and a current ratio of 13.32.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,700.51% and a negative return on equity of 54.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

