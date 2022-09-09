1irstGold (1GOLD) Price Hits $69.29

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One 1irstGold coin can now be purchased for $69.29 or 0.00359777 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 1irstGold has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. 1irstGold has a total market capitalization of $5.60 million and $11,177.00 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005163 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,371.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005312 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022716 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00069939 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00071995 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005855 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005163 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00086383 BTC.

1irstGold Coin Profile

1GOLD is a coin. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,886 coins. 1irstGold’s official website is 1irstgold.com. The official message board for 1irstGold is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold.

1irstGold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar. The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “1GOLD” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

