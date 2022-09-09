1,858 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Purchased by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,858 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Target from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Target to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Gordon Haskett cut their target price on Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Target to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.42.

Target Stock Up 0.7 %

TGT stock opened at $173.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.05. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

