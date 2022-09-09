17,835 Shares in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Acquired by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brunswick Stock Performance

Shares of BC opened at $74.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.61. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $61.89 and a 52-week high of $103.93.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BC. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.08.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

