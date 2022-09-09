1,665,000 Shares in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) Purchased by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,665,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $42,691,000. USS Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 13.88% of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. ERn Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $632,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 141.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 365,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,368,000 after purchasing an additional 214,520 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 163.3% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 51,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 32,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EWM traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.29. 6,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,171. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 1-year low of $21.14 and a 1-year high of $27.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.15 and a 200 day moving average of $23.64.

About iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

