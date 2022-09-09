16,577 Shares in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Bought by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PPG. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in PPG Industries by 157.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in PPG Industries by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the first quarter worth $46,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on PPG Industries to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PPG Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.18.

PPG traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.20. 6,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,142. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $107.06 and a one year high of $177.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.39%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

