1,481,847 Shares in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APMI) Bought by Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APMI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,481,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,270,000. AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition accounts for 2.2% of Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA owned 7.67% of AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,820,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 564,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 97,500 shares in the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,902,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $425,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $10.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.67.

AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Profile

AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

