13,832 Shares in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 12.6% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 152,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,242,000 after acquiring an additional 17,107 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,616,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,922,000 after acquiring an additional 67,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 205.2% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 119,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after acquiring an additional 80,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 2.3 %

DD traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,979. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.56 and a twelve month high of $85.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.43.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.26%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

